Afghanistan: Attacks on Health Care (November 2021)

Since November 01, 2021, three (3) incidents were reported one each in Kabul, Kandahar and Hirat province respectively. On 2nd November 2021, in Kabul City at least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded when a gunman attacked on military hospital after two heavy explosions. It was followed with an assault by an armed group. On 18th of November 2021, in Kandahar City, at Nazo Ana CHC, during night Taliban started ring thinking that they were shot from the clinic while it was from the nearby street. As a result of ring glasses were destroyed. Later on Taliban did a search operation in the clinic. On November 25th 2021 a 33 years’ physician was shot killed by Taliban security members when he did not stop at a temporarily established police security checkpoint in Hirat city.