Afghanistan
Afghanistan: Attacks on Health Care (November 01 - 30, 2020)
Attacks on health care were registered in every week of November. Of the recorded incidents, majority of the affected were health care facilities which led to closing due to ongoing tension that involved both government and anti-government forces. Six (6) out of the seven (7) districts affected were in Nuristan province, which constitute 95% of all recorded incidents. With the facilities closed, around 86,000 people were deprived of receiving health care services.