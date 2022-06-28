Afghanistan: Attacks on Health Care (May 2022)

Two incidents were reported in May. The 1st incident occurred in Baghecha Sarhang BHC in Khulm district of Balkh province on 29th May at around 10 AM. 5 BDN health workers were stopped on the highway by security forces during their monitoring visit. Male staff were assaulted because they were traveling in a minibus with female staff . The 2nd incident was reported in Sayyad district of Sar-e-Pul province where security personnel occupied two rooms of the health facility as accommodation. The occupied rooms were used for the delivery services and vaccination of the newborn. Due to the occupation, the delivery services are interrupted and staff safety is compromised.