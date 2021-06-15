Afghanistan: Attacks on Health Care (May 2021)

Attacks on health care were registered every week of May 2021. Four (4) recorded incidents featured violence with individual and heavy weapons that occurred in four different districts in four provinces. These resulted in casualties on health care providers, that killed two and injured four. On the third week of the month, the Chief of Health Services of Bolan Basic Health Center located in Lashkargah district of Hilmand province was arrested and beaten by Afghanistan National Army while he was going to the Health Facility, but negotiations occurred for his release.