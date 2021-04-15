Afghanistan: Attacks on Health Care (March 2021)

Attacks on health care were registered every week of March 2021. Of the nine (9) recorded incidents, five (5) occurred in the province of Nangarhar, mostly in the City of Jalalabad during the last week of the month. Attacks in this province featured violence with individual and heavy weapons that resulted in fatalities to seven (7) health care providers. During the first and last week of the month, a total of 15 health care facilities, 12 health care providers, and 1 other person were affected. It was also in this period where an ambulance was attacked and 2 NGO health workers were arrested by the National Defence Security (NDS).