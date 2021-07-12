Afghanistan: Attacks on Health Care (June 2021)

Five (5) out of the six (6) recorded incidents featured violence with individual weapons that occurred in 5 different districts in 3 provinces. Another incident that involved active fighting in Garmser district, Hilmand province, partially damaged the district hospital, but fortunately, staff and clients were safe. These 6 incidents happened during the 2nd and 3rd week of June 2021 that affected six health care personnel, wherein 2 were killed and 4 injured.