Afghanistan

Afghanistan: Attacks on Health Care (June 2021)

Format
Infographic
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Five (5) out of the six (6) recorded incidents featured violence with individual weapons that occurred in 5 different districts in 3 provinces. Another incident that involved active fighting in Garmser district, Hilmand province, partially damaged the district hospital, but fortunately, staff and clients were safe. These 6 incidents happened during the 2nd and 3rd week of June 2021 that affected six health care personnel, wherein 2 were killed and 4 injured.

Related Content