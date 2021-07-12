Afghanistan: Attacks on Health Care (January - June 2021)

Tension between anti-government elements and government forces continues to be the major factor that limit and affect the large sections of the population’s access to health care services. A comparison of incident trends in 2020 and 2021, revealed that more attacks occurred during the first half of 2021 (30 incidents) compared to last year (19 incidents). With the government currently coping with a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and at the same time administering vaccines to different population groups, attacks on health care continue to pose further interruptions for a functional health facilities and deprive thousands of people access to health care services accross the country.