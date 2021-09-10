Afghanistan
Afghanistan: Attacks on Health Care (January - August 2021)
A comparison of incident trends in 2020 and 2021 revealed that more attacks occurred from January to August of 2021 (42 incidents) compared to same period last year (31 incidents). With the current political and security situation in the country remains to be volatile, the attacks on health care continue to pose further interruptions for a functional health facilities and deprive thousands of people access to health care services across the country.