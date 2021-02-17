Afghanistan: Attacks on Health Care (January 2021)

Attacks on health care were registered in every week of January 2021. Of the three (3) recorded incidents, two (2) health care transport vehicles were the main target by armed-men on separate ocassions, a vehicle of a polio project and an ambulance, that resulted to multiple injuries and casualties. The recorded incidents happened during the third and last week of the month, majority of those occurred in Arghandab district in Kandahar province and another incident in Lashkargah district, Hilmand province.