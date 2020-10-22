Afghanistan: Attacks on Health Care (January 01 - September 30, 2020)

Attacks by anti-government elements and government forces on health care continue to be one of the main factors limiting large sections of the population’s access to health care services. A comparison of same month trends of attacks in 2019 and 2020, from January to September, shows that 2019 had more attacks every month, excluding January and August. Despite this difference, it should be noted that the government instituted COVID-19 restrictions pose a further constraint to access to health care services in 2020.