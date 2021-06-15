Afghanistan: Attacks on Health Care (January 01 - May 31 2021)

Tension between anti-government elements and government forces continues to be the major factor that limit and affect the large sections of the population’s access to health care services. A comparison of monthly trends of incidents in 2020 and 2021, revealed that more attacks occurred in the first five months in 2021, (excluding January). Even with the government instituted COVID-19 restrictions are in-placed and the ongoing vaccination roll-out, attacks on health care continue to pose further interruptions for a functional health facilities and deprive thousands of people access to health care services across the country.