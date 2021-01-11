Afghanistan: Attacks on Health Care (January 01 - December 31, 2020)

Tension between anti-government elements and government forces remains to be the major factor that continues to limit and affect the large sections of the population’s access to health care services. A comparison of monthly trends of incidents in 2019 and 2020, revealed that more attacks occurred in every month in 2019, excluding January, August, October, and November. Despite this difference, it should be noted that even with the government instituted COVID-19 restrictions were in-placed, attacks on health care continue to pose further interruptions for a functional health facilities and deprive thousands of people access to health care services accross the country.