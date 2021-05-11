Afghanistan: Attacks on Health Care (January 01 - April 30 2021)

The tension between anti-government elements and government forces continues to be the major factor that limits and affects the large sections of the population’s access to health care services. A comparison of monthly trends of incidents in 2020 and 2021, revealed that more attacks occurred in the first four months of 2021, (excluding January). Even with the government instituted COVID-19 restrictions are in-placed and the ongoing vaccination roll-out, attacks on health care continue to pose further interruptions for functional health facilities and deprive thousands of people of access to health care services across the country.