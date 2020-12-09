Afghanistan: Attacks on Health Care (January 01, 2020 - November 30, 2020)

Attacks by anti-government elements and government forces on health care continue to be one of the main factors limiting large sections of the population’s access to health care services. A comparison of same month trends of attacks in 2019 and 2020, from January to November, shows that more attacks occurred in every month in 2019, excluding January, August, October, and November. Despite this difference, it should be noted that even with the government instituted COVID-19 restrictions in-placed, attacks on health care continue to pose a further constraint and deprive thousands of people access to health care services as incidents escalated in October and November 2020.