Afghanistan: Attacks on Health Care (February 2022)

On February 2nd, eight Front-Line Workers (FLWs) were shot dead by an unknown gunman in Takhar and Kunduz provinces of Northeast region. Incident happened while FLWs were on duty and performing vaccination of children against poliomyelitis in their assigned areas of work. All of the martyrs were young volunteers of age between 20 and 25. After that sad incident, regional oce in Kunduz decided to halt the campaign in Takhar and Kunduz provinces.