Afghanistan: Attacks on Health Care (December 01 - 31, 2020)

Attacks on health care were registered in every week of December. Of the Four (4) recorded incidents, majority of the affected were health care personnel that led to casualties. These incidents that happened in four (4) districts in each of the four (4) provinces featured ongoing tension between government and anti-government forces as well as sporadic violent attacks by unidentified armed-men, which interrupted normal functioning of health facilities and deprived over 100,000 people of receiving health care services