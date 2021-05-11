Afghanistan: Attacks on Health Care (April 2021)

Attacks on health care were registered every week of April 2021.

The two (2) recorded incidents featured violence with individual weapons that resulted in the deaths of a physician and his driver in Mazar-e-Sharif district in Balkh province and psychological violence that occurred in Pul-e-Alam district in Logar province.

Likewise, since the beginning of April, the anti-government elements (AGEs) banned the COVID-19 vaccination program under their control areas in Nimroz province, leaving only the COVID-19 vaccination program in Nimroz Provincial Hospital.