Afghanistan, Asia Pacific | Khost and Paktika Earthquake - Emergency Appeal No: MDRAF007 - Operation Update #1

Following the 5.9 magnitude earthquake that hit the southeast region of Afghanistan, IFRC Secretariat revised its Emergency Appeal, increased it funding ask from CHF80 million to CHF 90 million and extended the operation’s timeframe until 31 December 2023. The increase in funding requirements is to enable IFRC to scale up humanitarian assistance as well as to implement interventions that bridge development. It also extends the operation’s geographical coverage from 19 to all 34 provinces of the country and increases the target to 1 million people. The revision of the Emergency Appeal contains two operational strategies: Earthquake in Paktika and Khost seeking CHF 10 million, and the Wider Humanitarian Crises seeking CHF 80 million. To date, the earthquake Operational Strategy is 88 per cent funded. Further funding contributions are needed to enable the Afghanistan Red Crescent Society (ARCS), with the support of the IFRC, to continue providing humanitarian assistance and protection to people affected by the earthquake.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the crisis

On 22 June 2022, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit the southeast region of Afghanistan, with its epicentre in the province of Paktika. The earthquake, which also impacted Khost province, was felt throughout Afghanistan and parts of Pakistan. The earthquake struck at 1.30 a:m local time when most people were asleep, and livestock was indoors. Based on initial reports, it is estimated that at least 1,000 people were killed and more than 1,500 injured. Deaths were mostly caused by collapsed structures, with secondary data analysis and earthquake intensity mapping indicating that around 70 per cent of houses in areas affected by high-intensity shock are either damaged or destroyed. Barmal, Giyan, Nika, and Ziruk districts of Paktika Province as well as Shamal and Spera districts of Khost province are the most impacted districts.

The situation during the first day was compounded by continuous rains which hampered search and rescue efforts as well as heightened the risk of secondary disasters such as mudslides, landslides, and flooding. Weather conditions also slowed down the initial deployment of relief items as air transportation was delayed, prompting transportation of relief supplies by land. Rains eased on 23 June morning and since then temperatures have soared, leaving affected households exposed to possible heatwaves. Several aftershocks have been experienced during the week following the quake and have further affected people as well as the safety of buildings.

The quake struck as the whole of Afghanistan is reeling from the impacts of decades of conflict, protracted severe drought, effects of other intense climate-related disasters, extreme economic hardship, a battered health system, and system-wide gaps. The impacts of the earthquake in the two most affected provinces add another layer to an already dire humanitarian situation.

Based on initial assessments by a multisector team – comprising personnel of ARCS, the IFRC, Danish Red Cross, Norwegian Red Cross, and Turkish Red Crescent – immediate needs include food assistance, cash assistance, emergency shelter, non-food items (NFIs), emergency health, mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS), emergency water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) support, and addressing protection needs of children who have been orphaned and women who have been widowed. Medium-term needs are projected to include support for shelter repair and rebuilding, livelihoods recovery and supporting rehabilitation or equipment of education and health facilities.