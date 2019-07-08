08 Jul 2019

Afghanistan Agricultural Extension Project II (AAEP II) (October 2014 – September 2017)

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 08 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (315.21 KB)

AAEP II built the capacity of Afghanistan's Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) in 27 provinces and 193 districts to deliver effective and sustainable extension services to Afghan farmers. The project’s objectives were to (i) improve rural household food security, (ii) enhance agriculture-based income generation, (iii) improve nutritional status of rural households, and (iv) enhance support for women in the agricultural sector. Activities were implemented through close partnerships with MAIL, provincial and district offices, local researchers and university faculty, farmers, and suppliers.

