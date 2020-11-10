Afghanistan
Afghanistan - Acute Food Insecurity (DG ECHO, FAO, UNAMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 November 2020)
- With the arrival of the lean season (November 2020 to March 2021), 13.1 million people (42% of the total population) are expected to be facing acute food insecurity (Integrated Food Security Classification, IPC Phase 3, or above). This represents a 16% increase compared to the same period of last year.
- At least 8.8 million people will be in “Crisis” (IPC Phase 3), and 4.3 million people are expected to be in “Acute Emergency” (IPC Phase 4). Furthermore, around 10.6 million people will be borderline of "food insecure" (IPC Phase 2).
- The main reason for this deteriorated situation are the COVID-19 pandemic (resulting in a contracting economy, associated with a significant decrease of daily wage opportunities and small trade income), the ongoing civil conflict (leading to more displacement and the loss of livelihoods) and high food prices impacting the purchasing power. These factors further exacerbate food access, especially for households already living below the poverty line.