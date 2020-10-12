Afghanistan
Afghanistan - Acute food insecurity and civil conflict (DG ECHO, FAO, INSO, UNAMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 October 2020)
- In Afghanistan food insecurity is at a life threatening level. The latest Seasonal Food Security Assessment and the Integrated Food Security Classification (IPC) by FAO note an IPC 4 increase (acute humanitarian emergency) from 8% in 2019 to 15% in 2020.
- 17 million people are predicted to be acutely food insecure between November 2020 and March 2021 (44% of the population). Despite favourable climate conditions leading to good crop growth, insecurity prevents safe access for households to bring in the harvest. This combines with reduced purchasing power of households, because of the Covid pandemic.
- Despite the start of the intra Afghan peace negotiation in September 2020, violence is at a 5 year high across the country. Provinces are witnessing a significant spike in security incidents over the last 2 months. Because of continued attacks along key transit routes, the movement of people and goods across provinces is more and more limited, cutting supply lines.