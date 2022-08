55 affected families from the flood-affected areas of Zurmat district of Paktia were moved from their homes to the center of Gardiz. They live in a camp in Gardez in very bad condition.

ARCS distributed one tarpaulin, one water bucket, and a blanket to 25 families last night. They need a lot of food and non-food items because their houses have been damaged by floods and they have no shelter in the camp.