Afghanistan: 2nd Reserve Allocation 2020, Timeframe: 08 - 18 April 2020

THE AFGHANISTAN HUMANITARIAN FUND

1. The Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund is a Country-Based Pooled Fund (CBPF) managed by a Humanitarian Financing Unit (HFU) of the United Nations (UN) Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) based in Kabul. Established in 2014, and under the leadership of the United Nations Assistant-Secretary General and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, its role is to support an effective, coordinated, prioritized and principled humanitarian response in Afghanistan.

2. With this reserve allocation, the AHF provides a maximum total amount of US$10,000,000.00 to provide lifesaving humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, through the reserve allocation, subject to technical/financial review of all proposals by the AHF and the respective clusters in order to ensure quality and compliance, prior to final endorsement of grant agreements by the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan and the Executive Officer of UN OCHA.

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE PLANS

2018 - 2021 Afghanistan HRP

1. The 2020 update to the 2018 - 2021 HRP seeks US$733 million to reach 7.1 million people with emergency life-saving humanitarian and protection assistance across the country in 2020. The HRP’s strategic objectives, which are intended to span the entire life-cycle of the response, focus on the following:

Strategic Objective 1: Lives are saved in the areas of highest needs.

Strategic Objective 2: Protection violations are reduced and respect for International Humanitarian Law (IHL) is increased.

Strategic Objective 3: Vulnerable people are supported to build their resilience.

COVID-19 Response Plan

2. The Afghanistan COVID-19 Multi-Sector Humanitarian Plan seeks US$108 million to mobilize activities contributing to the containment of the COVID-19 outbreak in affected and at-risk provinces, as well as to reduce humanitarian consequences of the outbreak and interruption of existing humanitarian assistance. The multi-sector plan includes emergency elements of the WHO Phase 2 plan with regard to health, but also includes activities by all other clusters in support the overall response, incl. existing activities within the HRP that can be scaled-up or extended to new areas, It is important to note that this plan is only for the initial three months of the response and is intended as a living document that will inevitably need to be revised or extended as the situation evolves.