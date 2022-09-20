Afghanistan: 2022 July Floods - Operations Update Report n° 1, DREF Operation n° MDRAF011

Summary of major revisions made to the Emergency Plan of Action:

This operations update informs progress and achievements for the reporting period, as well as changes to ongoing operations, including the need to increase the initial Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) allocation, revision of the response strategy and plan of action to include new provinces affected by flash floods in August 2022. On 21 August, the regional Operational Coordination Team (OCT) deployed inter-agency assessment teams across Nangarhar, Laghman, Kunar and Nuristan and other impacted areas. The inter-agency assessment teams consisting agencies/humanitarian actors such as ARCS, IOM, WFP, UNHCR/WAW, and DACAAR, in close coordination with ANDMA and District Officials identified that affected families in more provinces need humanitarian assistance, including food, essential household items, emergency shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and multi-purpose cash assistance. These revisions aim to better respond to the humanitarian needs of the flood-affected population, caused by the intensification of rains in more than 16 provinces between 16 and 31 August 2022.

In summary, this operations update highlights:

Extension of response area to support families affected by the July - August heavy rains in Parwan, Logar,Nangarhar, Wardak, Laghman, Kandahar, Urozgan and Zabul provinces.

Increase of target provinces: After the recurrence of flash floods in August 2022, the number of targeted provinces has increased from six to eight2, with a few changes. For example, Ghazni is replaced by Nangarhar,and Paktia is replaced by Maidan Wardak as needs in those provinces were addressed by other in-country humanitarian actors. Two more provinces, Laghman and Logar, are now considered for assistance.

Change in aid modality: ARCS formally requested to change the modality of aid from shelter and WASH to assistance via cash transfer. ARCS indicated that shelter and WASH needs have been met and the new request is for cash assistance as the proposed humanitarian assistance.

Increase of DREF allocation and number of people to be assisted: As the assessment is ongoing and the floods are continuing, there was a request for a second DREF allocation and recategorization of the emergency to ‘Orange’. With the second allocation of CHF 249,988, the total DREF budget has now increased to CHF749,984. Accordingly, an additional 3,963 households will be targeted, bringing the total number to 7,455households/52,185 people to be covered by this DREF operation - the number of people to be assisted increases from 21,700 to 52,185. Specifically for the cash and voucher assistance (CVA) component of the operation, the target has been increased from 18,200 to 38,185 people.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the Disaster

The 2022 off-seasonal rainfall in Afghanistan peaked between 5 and 6 July 2022, causing the country's rivers to swell. In less than 24 hours, the rains caused havoc in the provinces of Afghanistan, namely Ghazni, Logar, Kunar, Laghman, Logar, Nangarhar, Nooristan, Paktia, Parwan, and Maidan Wardak. The situation worsened, as rains continued to pound other provinces as well, such as Kandahar, Urozgan and Zabul. As of 11 July 2022, flash floods had affected 16 provinces with various levels of severity in damages. As reported by OCHA, unexploded ordnances had also been dislocated due to the floods in Paktia which increased the risks of accidental explosions in the area.

While ARCS was responding to the July floods, heavy rains hit most parts of the country, causing 2nd wave on 11 August 2022 and 3rd wave of flooding between 16 and 21 August, resulting in floods of varying severity in several provinces across the eastern, central, south-eastern, southern, and western regions of Afghanistan. Already affected by the July 2022 floods, Parwan, Nangarhar, Logar and Laghman were heavily afflicted. These provinces are more vulnerable due to their socio-economic situation compared to the other affected provinces. The most adverse damage of the recent wave of floods was recorded in Logar, followed by Nangarhar, Parwan, and Urozgan provinces. After a quick assessment on 21 August 2022, ARCS recorded more than 44 deaths, 54 injured, numerous damages, and material losses. ARCS started assisting affected families while requesting additional funds, by revision on the initial DREF.

In August, heavy rains and flash floods were reported in several provinces across the eastern, central, south-eastern, southern and western regions of Afghanistan. As of 28 August, 141 fatalities were reported: Khost (11), Zabul (7), Faryab (5), Farah (3), Kapisa (4), Kunar (12), Kundoz (6), Laghman (3), Logar (20), Maidan Wardak (3), Nangarhar (23), Nuristan (14), Paktya (6), Herat (5) and Parwan (19) provinces, and a further 124 injured, including women and children. Additionally, 44 people are reported missing: Logar (4), Maidan Wardak (15), and Parwan (11) provinces.

Based on the ANDMA update report on 1 September considered as the trigger for ARCS and IFRC country delegation for this second DREF allocation request, over 35,700 houses were affected (16,000 houses destroyed and 19,700 partially damaged), and 249,900 people are affected in total. Thousands of acres of crops in farming fields were swept away and just hundreds of acres of farming fields have been devastated in Parwan province and the Parwan-Bamyan highway has been closed to traffic because of the flood. The Parwan province is one of the mountainous provinces in Afghanistan, home to the Hindu Kush Mountain range, and occasionally some of its districts experience flooding because of torrential rain. The new floods in August exacerbated the situation in 16 provinces.

In response to the latest floods, ARCS teams were mobilised simultaneously to assess needs and provide immediate assistance. In 2022, 256 fatalities have been reported because of floods, including the August count. This is a 75 per cent increase on those killed by floods in 2021.

The recent intensification and the recurrence of floods in more than 16 provinces have stretched ARCS’ resources considering this is the second time in 2022 the country has been experiencing flooding, adding on to the other multiple crises that have affected Afghanistan.