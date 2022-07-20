Afghanistan: 2022 July Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation n° MDRAF011

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 5 and 6 July 2022, there was heavy rain, which is not seasonal, in nine provinces of Afghanistan, namely, Ghazni, Logar, Kunar, Laghman, Logar, Nangarhar, Nooristan, Paktia, Parwan, and Wardak. The heavy rains caused flash floodings in these provinces. The situation was made worse, as rains continue to impact these provinces as well as Kandahar, Urozgan and Zabul. As of 11 July 2022, the flash floods had impacted all these 12 provinces with various levels of impact. As reported by OCHA, unexploded ordnances had also been dislocated due to the floods in Paktia which increased the risks of accidental explosions in the area. Due to the extent and breadth of the floods, the number of people affected is yet to be determined.

Since the floods began on 6 July 2022, ARCS has started assessing the needs. As some districts are hard to reach and others are inaccessible due to the collapse of bridges, ARCS is still assessing the needs of the population across the 12 provinces at the district level. The initial findings from ARCS indicate that the flash floods have caused massive damage and destruction. This includes damages and destructions to personal property, agricultural lands, including livestock loss, and infrastructure damages (bridges, roads, mills, schools, shops, mosques). The damage and destruction totals are still being tallied. Click here to see the map of affected areas.

However, as of 12 July 2022, nine of the 12 ARCS branches (Kandahar, Kunar, Laghman, Logar, Nooristan, Paktia, Urozgan, Wardak, and Zabul) have reported a total of 42 people lost their lives, 5 injuries, 1,720 houses destroyed, 3,073 houses damaged, 790 acres of agricultural land destroyed, 444 tube wells inundated, 12 wheat mills destroyed, 28 bridges collapsed, at least 5km road damaged, 49 livestock killed and 3 electrical system damaged. Currently, this report is being verified.

Additionally, according to OCHA, the Afghan weather agency has put out a warning of thunderstorms and heavy rain in the south-eastern and eastern regions of Afghanistan for the next week. These rains can cause further damage to shelter and critical infrastructure, road closures, and contamination with unexploded ordnance due to floods or landslides.

As the assessment is ongoing and the flash floods are recurring for the coming week, there will be a possibility to request a second DREF allocation and it might be recategorized into the orange level category based on the impact and capacity to respond.