Afghanistan: 2020/21 Inter-Cluster Winterization Strategy, January 2021

OVERVIEW

Afghanistan is facing a grim winter ahead as people struggle to keep themselves warm amid soaring poverty driven by the economic shock of COVID-19. With a signs of a second wave ofthe pandemic peaking, 16.9 million people (42 per cent of the population) entering crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity and almost 1 in 2 children under-five facing acute malnutrition requiring specialised treatment services to survive, life-saving support during the winter period is critical to avert a catastrophe. This includes a range of life-saving support including cash and in-kind heating assistance for households and classrooms, warm clothes, seasonal food support, nutrition treatment, and health services for winter sickness.