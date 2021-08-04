Afghanistan: 18 civilians, including children, killed in air strikes in Kandahar

Save the Children is devastated by reports that 18 civilians, including women and children, have been killed during air strikes on the city of Kandahar in southern Afghanistan today.

According to local media reports, some 49,000 people have been displaced since the violence flared up yesterday, including an estimated 29,400 children. Save the Children is providing aid to the displaced families.

Christopher Nyamandi, Country Director of Save the Children Afghanistan, said:

“Today is another devastating day for the children of Kandahar who are once again paying with their lives for this brutal conflict. These unspeakable deaths are a devastating example of the violence that is happening across the country at the moment, and that is impacting the lives of children. It’s also a grim reminder that explosions do not discriminate between armed actors and innocent children – this is exactly the reason why the use of explosive weapons in populated areas should always be avoided.

“We urge all parties to put an end to the violence and protect civilian lives, especially those of children - and respect the obligations under international humanitarian law. All efforts must be made to come to an enduring peace settlement so that Afghan children, who have already lived their entire lives through war, can grow up in a country free of the fear of violence, death, and injury.”

