Afghan Women and Girls Under Immediate Threat: The Responsibility to Protect and Assist Is Just Beginning

Introduction

There is arguably no population more affected by the recent Taliban takeover of Afghanistan than Afghan women and girls. In the 1990s, the Taliban consistently committed human rights abuses against women and girls, restricted their involvement in public life, denied them access to education, denied them access to essential health services, and forced them to marry, among a whole host of other draconian and gender-specific measures. In parts of the country, Taliban forces have recently instituted some of these same measures. Many Afghans----especially women----worry that that it is only a matter of time until the Taliban revert wholesale to their old ways. In a matter of weeks, the Taliban have already begun to erase the gains that Afghan women have made over the last 20 years.

More than 11 million Afghans----almost one-third of the entire population----are women and girls under the age of 25 years old. Some of these women and girls grew up with expectations of a future in which they could study, work, access health care, and have freedom of movement. The United States and other Western powers encouraged and nourished these expectations through both rhetoric and aid programs. Over the last two decades, the United States and other members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have invoked the rights of Afghan women and girls to help justify their military engagement in Afghanistan. The responsibility of these nations to promote and protect these rights does not end with the troop withdrawal.

Certain populations are particularly at-risk. These include women and girls who are under direct threat from the Taliban because of their leadership or commitment to a rights-based agenda. Furthermore, half the country needs humanitarian assistance and more than three million Afghans have been internally displaced by violence or other causes. Afghan women and girls face unique challenges as part of the current crisis. Donors and aid agencies will need to take specific and urgent steps to address the vulnerabilities and needs of these communities.

As part of this effort, the United States----and the international community more broadly----must focus on two overarching goals. The first is to ensure that Afghan women and girls are able to seek meaningful refuge outside of Afghanistan. The second is to stand up an effective, gender-sensitive response to a deteriorating humanitarian situation, of which internal displacement is a key feature. To this end, key donors and other influential UN member states should consider how and to what extent they provide certain forms of longer-term development support for Afghanistan or diplomatic recognition of the Taliban. They should base their considerations on the latter's commitment to safe passage of those seeking safety abroad, as well as respect for fundamental rights of women and girls and the facilitation of efforts to meet their humanitarian needs. Failure of progress on these issues will create additional incentives for Afghan women to seek to flee. And the Taliban must ensure that relief aid can be delivered effectively and allow women to be frontline in those efforts.