The Afghan Red Crescent Society Supported Haider's Family

Yesterday, on Wednesday, 23rd of February 2022 The Afghan Red Crescent Society provided food and non-food items to the family of Haider, a child who died a few days ago in a well in Zabul province. The Afghan Red Crescent Society donated its aid to Haider's father, Abdul Wali, and his family in their village. the aid included of two bags of flour, two bags kitchen utensils, 10 kg of rice, 10 kg of macaroni, 6 kg of lentils, 2 kg of sugar, 4 liters of oil, biscuits flour, 6 blankets, 6 vests, 6 scarves,4 pair of females slippers and 4 pairs of children's slippers.