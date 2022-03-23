The Afghan Red Crescent Society School Bell Rings

Today, on Wednesday, 23rd of March 2022 The Afghan Red Crescent Society held a meeting to inaugurate the school of the ARCS Maulvi Mohammad Nasim Ahmadi, Director of Audit, Mr. Noorulhaq Yousefi, Director of HR, Mr. Irfanullah Sharafzoi, Director of Communication and dissemination , representatives of Turkish Red Crescent Society, school principal, teachers and students were present.

Maulvi Abdullah Halim, Principal of the ARCS School, Welcoming the participants and said "any student who goes to educational centers outside the home for the purpose of learning knowledge has an example like Jihad in the way of Allah.

After that the representative of Turkish Red Crescent Society in Kabul said "on behalf of the people of my country and the Red Crescent Society, I would like to tell you that we welcome the opening of schools in Afghanistan and I did not want to welcome the Afghan Red Crescent Society school students without any assistance"

He said "I welcomed the high school students with open arms, so I decided to give them a gift, which includes pens, pencils, sharpeners, paints and biscuits.

He promised that "this is not our first and last aid we want to continue our assistance in the future".

Mr. Latifullah Qamari, Legal Adviser of the Afghan Red Crescent Society also gave a comprehensive speech on the virtues of knowledge to the participants. Afterwards,Mr. Maulvi Abdul Kabir the Director of Maintenance and Supervision, congratulated the students on the commencement of the schools and provided comprehensive information to the students on the benefits of knowledge. The meeting was ended with a prayer “Dowa"