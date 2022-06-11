The Afghan Red Crescent Society Provided Hygiene Items To 13 Schools In Herat Province

The Afghan Red Crescent Society provided hygiene items, stationery, equipment, and administrative supplies to 13 men and women schools from different parts of Herat city. These schools are (Talab, Bibi Khurshid, Gardab, Ghaybatan, Oqab Kababian, Fark Injil, Shuhada Inqilab, Experimental, Razi, Mirwais Shahid, Sheikh Maroof Karukhi, Qala Habib, and Alwand Hashmi).

Distributed aid includes 10 single seats, 1 office chair, 1 desk, 1 water test device, a 20-liter plastic bucket, a dustbin, 2 dozen of cups, a 50 kg of gas cylinder, 1 water thermos, 2 candy plates, 1 whiteboard, a stapler, 10 notebooks, 12 marker, a fan, 12 bottles of liquid for toilet, 6 toilet washing brushes, 12 pairs of gloves, 6 pairs of socks, 6 pieces of rubber pass, 2 plastic buckets, 2 water bottles, 6 plastic tubs, 12 packs of toilet paper, 2 carts, 3 screwdrivers, and 156 laundry soaps.