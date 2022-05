On Sunday, 15th of May 2022, The Afghan Red Crescent Society opened water supply network in the presence of Mr. Hayatullah Safi, director of central Northwest Zone, Mullah Shamsul Haq Sadiq, director of Parwan branch Mr. Abdul Karim Malakhil, Zone operations director, staff in Parwan branch. The aim of this network is to provide clean drinking water for staff and personnel.