The Afghan Red Crescent Society Has Sent Medical Supplies And Medicines To The Flood Victims Of Khas Uruzgan District Of Uruzgan Province

On Friday later, 29th of July, the Afghan Red Crescent Society Directorate, has sent medical supplies to floodـaffected families, through the health team of Uruzgan, to treat flood victims.

The following drugs were included in these medical supplies.

1- 100 Ringer's serum 1000 cc.

2- 20 serum of metronidazole 100 cc and 120 sets of serum.

3- 250 packets of oral re-hydration solutions (ORS).

4- 200 zinc tablets.

5-10 large plasters of cannula.

6-120-22 gauge cannula.

7- Ampol diclofenac 75 mg 50 grains.

These medicines were placed and sent by ARCS Urzgan branch, through the Islamic Emirate helicopter from Tarinkot airport and sent to Uruzgan Khas district of Uruzgan province south eastern Afghanistan.