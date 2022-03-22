The Afghan Red Crescent Society Has Begun Distribution Of Aid To 700 Needy Families In Paktika Province

Today, on Sunday, 20th of March 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food items to 300 needy families in Yahyakhel district of Paktika province. the aid was provided by the Chinese Red Cross were distributed in the presence of Maulvi Elias khel, director of the Southwest central zone, Maulvi Arifullah "Hamid", director of Paktika branch, staff and volunteers. Each family received 100 kg of flour. It is to be noted that the aid will be distributed to the remaining 400 surveyed families tomorrow.