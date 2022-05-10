The Afghan Red Crescent Society Extends Its Condolences To The Families Of The Victims Of The Room Roof Collapse In Nangarhar

Today, on Monday, 9th of May 2022, the Afghan Red Crescent Society extends its condolences to the families of the victims of the room roof collapse in Ghzo village of Chaprihar district of Nangarhar province and distributed them food & non-food items.

The aid was including a tent, 4 tarpoliens, a set of kitchen utensils, 6 blankets, and 4 water gillion, 6 kits of food items, 12 packets of Nido milk, 12 bottle of Rohafza and 7 kg of sugar.