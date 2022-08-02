Afghan Red Crescent Society Distributed Food And Non-Food Items To 140 Families Mostly Provided By Turkish Government In Kunar Province

On the 1st of August 2022, Afghan Red Crescent Society, Kunar directorate authorities distributed food and non-food items to 140 surveyed affected families who were affected by severe rain and snow in Chapa-Dara, Manogi, and Watapoor districts of Kunar province. That each family received a tent, a tarpaulin, 6 blankets, a set of kitchen wares, 2 water buckets, a tray, and food items: 50 kg of flour, 5 ltr of oil, 2.5 kg of macaroni, 1 kg of black tea, 1 kg of lentils, 2 packets of salt and a carton of food items that included (1 packet of biscuits, 1 bottle of olive, a can of tomato paste, 10 bottles of beans conserve, 4 pockets of macaroni, a pocket of salt, packet of dates, a bottle of juice and a packet of chocolate) were included in Aid.