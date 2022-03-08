Afghanistan
The Afghan Red Crescent Society Distributed Aid To 500 Needy, Headless And Affected Families In Ghor Province
Today, on Monday, 7th of March 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food and no-food items to 500 surveyed needy, headless and affected families in Ghor province. The aid was provided by the Turkish government includes 50 kg of flour and a package of winter clothes.the assistance distributed in the presence of Mr. Mohammad Arif "Mayar", Director of Ghor Representative staff and volunteers