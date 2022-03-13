The Afghan Red Crescent Society Distributed Aid To 500 Needy Families In Zabul Province

Today, on 11th of March 2022 The Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food and non-food items to 500 needy families in Khak-e-Afghan district of Zabul province. The aid was provided by the Turkish Red Crescent Society. Includes 50 kg of flour, 5 kg of lentils, 2 kg rice, and 2 bags of macaroni, 2 canes of cooked lentils, 3 canes of cooked beans, 5 liters of oil, 2 blankets, 1 female jumper and a pair of baby shoes.