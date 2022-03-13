Afghanistan

The Afghan Red Crescent Society Distributed Aid To 500 Needy Families In Zabul Province

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Today, on 11th of March 2022 The Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food and non-food items to 500 needy families in Khak-e-Afghan district of Zabul province. The aid was provided by the Turkish Red Crescent Society. Includes 50 kg of flour, 5 kg of lentils, 2 kg rice, and 2 bags of macaroni, 2 canes of cooked lentils, 3 canes of cooked beans, 5 liters of oil, 2 blankets, 1 female jumper and a pair of baby shoes.

Related Content