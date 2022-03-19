The Afghan Red Crescent Society Distributed Aid To 500 Needy Families In Uruzgan Province

Today, on Friday, 18th of March 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food and non-food items to 500 needy families in Charchino district of Uruzgan province. The aid was provided by the Turkish Red Crescent Society. The assistance was distributed in the presence of Sanaul Haq "Haqqani" the director of Uruzgan branch, managers and representatives of Turkey. The aid includes 50 kg of flour, 5 liter oil, 1 kg of beans, 1 bottle of past, 2 kg of pulses, 2 kg rice, 1 packet ash, 2 bottle of jam, 3 blankets, 4 pairs of children socks, 1 pair of man winter cloth, 4 pairs of children winter clothes and a hat of children.