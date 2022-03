Today, on Sunday, 27th of March 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food and non-food items to 500 needy families in Qarghayee district of Laghman province. the aid was included 50 kg of flour, 2.5 kg of rice, 2.5 kg of lentils, 2 packets of macaroni, 7 canes of bean, 6 kg of oil, a blanket, a jumper and some other items.the aid was provided by the Turkish Red Crescent Society.