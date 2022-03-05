Afghanistan

The Afghan Red Crescent Society Distributed Aid To 500 Headless, Affected, Displaced And Needy Families In Various Parts Of Farah City

The Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed aid to 500 headless, affected, displaced and needy families in various parts of Farah city. The aid includes 50 kg of flour, 5 liters oil, a package food items, a package of winter clothes and a blanket. The aid was provided by Turkish Red Crescent Society distributed in the presence of the Turkish delegation.

