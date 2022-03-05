Afghanistan
The Afghan Red Crescent Society Distributed Aid To 500 Headless, Affected, Displaced And Needy Families In Various Areas Of Dilaram District In Nimroz Province
The Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed aid to 500 headless, affected, displaced and needy families in various areas of Dilaram district in Nimroz province. The aid includes 50 kg of flour, a package food items and a package of winter clothes. The aid was provided by Turkish Red Crescent Society distributed in the presence of the Turkish delegation.