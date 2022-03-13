The Afghan Red Crescent Society Distributed Aid To 500 Families In Logar Province

Today, on Sunday, 13th of March 2022 The Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food and non-food items to 500 needy families in Mohammad Agha district of Logar province. The aid was distributed in the presence of Maulvi Elias Khel Nasiri director of North West zone. The assistance was provided by the Turkish people each family received 50 kg of flour, a package of food items and a package of winter clothes