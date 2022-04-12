Afghan Red Crescent Society Distributed Aid To 400 Families In Parwan Province

Today, on Tuesday, 12th of April 2022, the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food and non-food items in the courtyard of Parwan provincial branch, to 400 needy families in Ghorband Shenwari district of Parwan province.

The aid was provided by the Turkish Red Crescent Society. each family received 25 kg of flour, 5 kg of macaroni, 5 kg of rice, 1 kg of beans, 2 kg of lentils, 1 kg of tea, 1 kg of paste, 1 kg of salt and non- food items includes 7 children pants and 2 blankets and 1 pant.