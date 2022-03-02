The Afghan Red Crescent Society Distributed Aid To 300 Families In Khost Province!

Today, on Tuesday, 1st of March 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food and non-food items to 300 needy families in Sabari district of Khost province. The aid were distributed in the presence of Maulvi Elias Khel "Naseri" director of South West zone.

The aid was provided by the Turkish people and the Red Crescent. Each family received 25 kg of flour, a package of food items and a package of winter clothes.