The Afghan Red Crescent Society Distributed Aid To 300 Families In Kabul

Today, on Monday, 26th of February 2022 The Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food & non-food items to 300 needy families in the presence of mawlave Nooruddin "Turabi", Acting vice president of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, Maulvi Elias Khel "Naseri", Director of Central Southwest Zone, Mr. Amra Gorboz & Ahmad Farid, representatives of Turkish embassy and Turkish Red Crescent society, Maulvi Abdullah Hammad, director of Kabul branch, workers and volunteers.

The aid was provided by the Turkish Red Crescent Society. Each family received 25 kg of flour, 5 kg of rice, 5 kg of past, 8 can of bean and lentils conserve, 5 liter of oil, a package of winter clothes including 2 blankets, two women's scarves and an underwear. During the distribution of aid Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, vice president of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, thanked Turkey for and called on the Turkish delegation to increase its assistance to reach out needy countrymen in this difficult situation.

Afterwards, the Turkish envoy said that the Turkish people consider the Afghan people as their religious brothers and consider their help as their duty.

It is worth mentioning that this aid is one of the 750 tons of food and non-food aid that has arrived in Kabul in the first row of Nikki Rail and is being distributed by the Red Crescent.