The Afghan Red Crescent Society Distributed Aid To 300 Families In Baghlan Province

Today, On Sunday, 6th of March 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food and non-food items to 300 needy surveyed families in the center of Pul-e-Khumri district of Baghlan province. food items includes 25 kg of flour, 2 kg of beans, 1kg of salt, 5 kg of rice, a cane of past, 1 kg of lentils, 2 kg of sugar and non-food items includes 2 blankets, 1 pant, 2 under wear.The aid was distributed in the presence of Mr. Mohammad Shafi Hijrat, Director of North East Zone, Dr. Jan Mohammad, Director of Baghlan Representation, media and a number of volunteers and staff. The distribution process was started after recited Quran after that Mr. Mohammad Shafi Hijrat giving speach and broadcasting information was given by the broadcasting manager.

