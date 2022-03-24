The Afghan Red Crescent Society Distributed Aid To 27 Needy Families In Marastoon Of Nangarhar Province

On Wednesday, 23rd of March 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food and non-food items to 27 families living in the ARCS Marastoon of Nangarhar province. The aid includes 50 kg of flour, 10 liters of oil, 24.5 kg of rice, 5 kg of macaroni, 1 kg of green tea, 3.5 kg og beans, 3.5 kg of lentils, 1 kg of dry milk, washing shampoo and soap, clothes Washing soap, dish shampoo and a number of other items.