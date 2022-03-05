The Afghan Red Crescent Society Distributed Aid To 250 Needy Families In Kabul

Today, on Saturday, 5th of March 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed non-food items to 250 needy families in Kabul. The aid was provided by Turkish green crescent International Charity Foundation on Saturday. Includes 5 blankets and a package of winter clothes, the aid were distributed in the presence of the Red Crescent delegation led by Maulvi Abdullah "Hamad", Mr. Labant Rajab Astrak, the director of the mention foundation, staff and volunteers. The head of the delegation thanked them for their assistance and asked for more assistance to ensure full cooperation and other similar assistance from the relevant delegation.