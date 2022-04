Today, on Monday, 10th of Ramadan, 11th of April 2022, the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food and non-food items to 233 needy and headless families in Ghazi Abad district of Kunar province.

The aid was provided by Al-Khadija-tul-Kubra charity foundation. Each family received 60 kg of flour, 7 kg of lentils, 4 pairs of clothes, 2 jackets and 2 blankets